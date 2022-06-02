Payton II, Porter, and Iguodala Practiced in Full Wednesday

It would be surprising not to see at least one of Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, or Andre Iguodala in the lineup for the Golden State Warriors as they host Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night. According to ESPN’s NBA reporter, Kendra Andrews, all three players practiced in full today and took part in the team’s scrimmage but are still listed as questionable.

Steve Kerr says the Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II are questionable for tomorrow’s Game 1. But they did participate in the team’s scrimmage today, which Kerr said is a step in the right direction. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 1, 2022

Porter seems the most likely to be available as the former Washington Wizard has only missed a pair of games after hurting his left foot against the Dallas Mavericks a week and a half ago. Porter exited Game 3 after playing just seven minutes. There were reports that Porter’s injury was not overly serious, and having a big series lead against Dallas allowed GS to play if safe with its bench player.

Since taking a Flagrant 2 foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of Golden State’s second-round series with Memphis, Gary Payton II has been out with a left elbow fracture. Payton landed badly after taking a swinging arm to the face from Brooks almost a month ago. He had been starting for the Dubs before getting hurt.

Andre Iguodala has not played since April 24th. The veteran has been out with a neck injury since the Warriors’ opening-round set with the Nuggets. The veteran swingman was not logging many minutes before getting hurt, so it’s hard to envision Iggy as a big part of the rotation, even if healthy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Golden State as a -4 point favorite for the opener and -168 on the moneyline. The game total sits at 212.5.