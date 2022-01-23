Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Ruled Out For Monday vs. Pacers

Ingram suffered the injury in the team’s victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday and was unable to recover in time for Monday’s matchup with Indiana. In his absence, expect Garrett Temple to get the start until Ingram is able to return to action while Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas may see an uptick in usage as well.
The former All-Star has averaged 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 36 starts on the season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as New Orleans will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday as well in a back-to-back.
