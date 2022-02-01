Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Ruled Out vs. Cavaliers

Brandon Ingram’s absence will stretch into a fifth straight game as the New Orleans Pelicans swingman was ruled out against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ingram has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered against the New York Knicks on January 20. However, Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart were cleared to play.

Ingram is the Pelicans leading scorer, averaging 22.4 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 5.2 and ranks fourth in rebounding with 6.1. The 24-year-old has been more valuable on the offensive side of the ball, with a 2.5 Offensive Box Plus/Minus and 1.4 Offensive Win Shares, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Garrett Temple has filled in for Ingram at small forward in all four contests and is in line for his 17th start of the season. The journeyman swingman is averaging 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Pelicans have dropped three straight entering Monday night’s matchup and are listed as +4.5 road underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.