Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Will Play Tuesday vs. Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) will play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, per team reporter Daniel Sallerson.

Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) February 1, 2022

Ingram has missed the team’s past five games due to a right ankle injury but will be back for the Pelicans, who desperately need him to return to have any chance at making the play-in tournament at the end of the season. During his absence, the team struggled mightily, going just 1-4 while he was out of the lineup, and are entering Tuesday night on a four-game losing streak.

The former All-Star has averaged 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 36 starts this season. Expect him to return to his hefty role in the offense as he is currently the team’s leading scorer on the year.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Odds

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently two-point favorites against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, with the total set at 217.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.