Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas Doubtful Sunday vs. Kings
Grant White
For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans will take to the court without Jonas Valanciunas. The Pels’ big man was forced to leave early in last night’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Valanciunas has been one of the most reliable players in the Association this season. The 30-year-old has started all 54 games for the Pelicans, averaging 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds while playing almost 25 minutes per game.
His absence leaves a void in the frontcourt, as the Pelicans were already without Zion Williamson. Larry Nance Jr. will likely start in place of Valanciunas, getting his first start since landing in New Orleans last season.
The Pelicans snapped a ten-game losing streak yesterday against the Lakers. They can make it two in a row against the Kings.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pels priced as +2.5 home underdogs, with the total set at 226.5.
