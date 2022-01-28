Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas Questionable vs. Nuggets

According to New Orleans Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer, center Jonas Valanciunas ($7,400 on FanDuel) is questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a non-COVID illness.

Update this morning: Jonas Valanciunas added to list as questionable with non-Covid illness. Hart and Ingram remain questionable https://t.co/NCQnbx8rdE — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 28, 2022

Valanciunas missed Tuesday’s matchup in Philadelphia for rest purposes, allowing Willy Hernangomez to step into the starting five. Hernangomez responded with a 29 point, ten rebound double-double in 29 minutes. At just $5,000 on FanDuel, he becomes an outstanding value in DFS contests should Valanciunas be ruled out.

Fellow center Jaxson Hayes ($3,900 on FanDuel) also gets a boost if JV misses tonight’s contest. Hayes played 22 minutes against the 76ers, notching 15 points and five rebounds.

Valanciunas has been tremendous for the Pelicans this season, averaging 18.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and a career-high 2.5 assists per game. However, he’s not the only New Orleans starter in danger of missing Friday’s matchup, as Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart are also listed as questionable. If either is ruled out, expect more usage to flow through point guard Devonte Graham, back in the lineup following a one-game absence. Graham popped off for 39.6 FanDuel points on Monday and would once again be one of the slate’s best values. Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($5,500 on FanDuel) should also get more run after going for 45.3 and 30.6 FanDuel points, respectively, over his past two games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pelicans as +4 home underdogs and +154 on the moneyline.