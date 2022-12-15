Could the New Orleans Pelicans Be the Best in the West?
Zachary Cook
The New Orleans Pelicans have been surging at the midway point of December, and the betting market has become bullish about their prospects in the West. With some of the usual suspects yet to separate themselves from the pack in the Western Conference, the Pelicans have taken full advantage. They are putting together a great stretch of basketball.
Western Conference Insights @ BetMGM
Favorites: Suns and Warriors +325
Highest Ticket%: Nuggets 19.8%
Highest Handle%: Pelicans 56.3%
Biggest Liability: Pelicans
Could the Pelicans be the Class of Western Conference?
Entering action on December 15, the Pelicans have posted an 18-9 record and are red-hot, 8-2 over their last ten. There’s plenty of depth on this roster, but its true calling revolves around the health of Zion Williamson.
The forward leads the team in scoring, averaging 25 points,7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. It’s never been a question as to whether he was talented enough. With Williamson on the court, the Pelicans no longer lack a true alpha star, and the Duke superstar is demonstrating the impact that he has through the first two months of the season.
Amidst their hot stretch of play, there’s been plenty of positive line movement surrounding their odds to win the Western Conference. New Orleans opened last week with +1400 odds to win the West, which has surged to +900. The Pelicans are tied for the fifth-shortest odds.
They’ve also seen plenty of interest in the betting market. New Orleans has garnered the second-highest ticket percentage at 19.4% and the highest handle percentage at 56.3%. No other team currently owns a handle percentage in double figures.
It’s evident from these insights that bettors are extremely bullish on the prospects of the Pelicans, with sizeable bets headed in their direction. Their handle percentage is nearly three times their ticket percentage.
With the interest that the Pelicans have been generating, they’re currently the book’s biggest liability to win the Western Conference.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.