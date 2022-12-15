The New Orleans Pelicans have been surging at the midway point of December, and the betting market has become bullish about their prospects in the West. With some of the usual suspects yet to separate themselves from the pack in the Western Conference, the Pelicans have taken full advantage. They are putting together a great stretch of basketball.

Western Conference Insights @ BetMGM

Favorites : Suns and Warriors +325

: Suns and Warriors +325 Highest Ticket% : Nuggets 19.8%

: Nuggets 19.8% Highest Handle% : Pelicans 56.3%

: Pelicans 56.3% Biggest Liability: Pelicans

Could the Pelicans be the Class of Western Conference?

Entering action on December 15, the Pelicans have posted an 18-9 record and are red-hot, 8-2 over their last ten. There’s plenty of depth on this roster, but its true calling revolves around the health of Zion Williamson.

The forward leads the team in scoring, averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. It’s never been a question as to whether he was talented enough. With Williamson on the court, the Pelicans no longer lack a true alpha star, and the Duke superstar is demonstrating the impact that he has through the first two months of the season.

Amidst their hot stretch of play, there’s been plenty of positive line movement surrounding their odds to win the Western Conference. New Orleans opened last week with +1400 odds to win the West, which has surged to +900. The Pelicans are tied for the fifth-shortest odds.

They’ve also seen plenty of interest in the betting market. New Orleans has garnered the second-highest ticket percentage at 19.4% and the highest handle percentage at 56.3%. No other team currently owns a handle percentage in double figures.

It’s evident from these insights that bettors are extremely bullish on the prospects of the Pelicans, with sizeable bets headed in their direction. Their handle percentage is nearly three times their ticket percentage.

With the interest that the Pelicans have been generating, they’re currently the book’s biggest liability to win the Western Conference.