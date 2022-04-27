Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Tapes 2 Fingers Says He's Fine

Ingram suffered the injury during the final few minutes of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 112-97 Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, it appears as though the injury is not severe. Ingram said after the game, “They got jammed. They’re pretty sore right now. But nothing that treatment can’t fix and get better by next game.”
In the game, Ingram had a team-high 22 points and five assists along with five rebounds and one steal. The Pelicans now trail in the series three games to two.
The Suns had the best record during the regular season and are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship, but New Orleans has put up a better fight than most people expected.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New Orleans Pelicans are +108 on the moneyline and +2 on the spread against the Phoenix Suns for Game 6 Thursday night.
