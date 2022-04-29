Pelicans' Zion Williamson on Potential Contract Extension: "Couldn't Sign It Fast Enough"
On Friday, the Athletic’s Will Guillory reported that Zion Williamson told the media that he “couldn’t sign it fast enough” when asked about a potential contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Zion Williamson on potentially signing an extension in New Orleans:
It’s quite the change of tune from Williamson compared to the rumors from the last offseason that he wanted out of New Orleans as soon as possible. It’s possible that the Pelicans’ success this past season intrigued him enough to want to hang around. If he does, New Orleans should be considered a playoff contender heading into the 2022-23 season. As for extension details, it’s hard to believe the team wouldn’t offer him a considerable amount of money even though he missed the 2021-22 season.
In the 2020-21 season, Williamson averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game across 61 starts.
