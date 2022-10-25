Pelicans' Zion Williamson Out vs. Mavericks Tuesday
joecervenka
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without the services of their best player on Tuesday night. According to the team’s official Twitter account, New Orleans will not have Zion Williamson in tonight’s lineup, along with a host of other key players.
Updated Injury Report for tonight's game:
OUT: Brandon Ingram – Concussion Protocols Herbert Jones – Right Knee Hyperextension Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery E.J. Liddell – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery Zion Williamson — Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion https://t.co/LKxsCNtuRS
Williamson was hurt when the Pels fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime on Sunday. Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in the fourth quarter when he was blocked by Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and was later diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion. Williamson finished the game with 25 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes.
Brandon Ingram also left the game and will miss the matchup with Dallas. Ingram was forced to exit due to concussion-like symptoms following a first-half collision with teammate Naji Marshall, scoring ten points in 11 minutes.
The Pelicans’ spread has moved from +3 to +5.5, and they sit at +205 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
