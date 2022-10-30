PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers
Grant White
The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23.
As noted by Jim Eichenhofer, Herb Jones is out.
Zion Williamson is available to play for #Pelicans at Clippers. Herb Jones is out
Still, Williamson has been a force when he’s on the court. Through three games, the former first-overall draft pick is averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in just over 30 minutes of action.
Trey Murphy has been filling in for Williamson in the four spot but will revert to a bench role against the Clippers. Although, Murphy could see an increased usage if Williamson’s hip doesn’t hold up.
New Orleans comes into Sunday’s Western Conference tilt on a reliable over trend, eclipsing the total in all five contests. The total against the Clippers is set at 225.5, with the Pels lined as +3 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.