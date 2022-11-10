BETTING NBA
11:36 AM, November 10, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/10

Date: 11/10/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +1.5   -105   O 110.5   -120   -100  
 Current +1   -108   110.5   -120   +102  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -1.5   -118   U 112.5   -125   -133  
 Current -1   -112   112.5   -125   -120  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   28.0 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Tyrese Maxey   23.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   15.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   9.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Tucker   5.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   22.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.1 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. C  Clint Capela   9.8 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 07 PHO +1.0 216.0 100-88
Fri, Nov 04 NY -2.0 220.5 106-104
Wed, Nov 02 WAS -5.5 217.0 121-111
Mon, Oct 31 WAS -3.0 216.5 118-111
Sat, Oct 29 CHI -3.0 221.5 114-109

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 UTA -4.5 231.5 125-119
Mon, Nov 07 MIL +5.5 220.0 117-98
Sat, Nov 05 NO -2.5 234.5 124-121
Wed, Nov 02 NY +2.5 232.0 112-99
Mon, Oct 31 TOR +2.0 222.5 139-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-6 (.538) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021