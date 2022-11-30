BETTING NBA
10:25 AM, November 30, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +4   -106   O 211   -108   +152  
 Current +3.5   -106   212.5   -110   +144  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4   -114   U 211   -112   -180  
 Current -3.5   -114   212.5   -110   -172  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   32.1 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. SF  Tobias Harris   16.9 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PG  Shake Milton   11.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PF  Paul Reed   3.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   10.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. PG  Darius Garland   22.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Caris LeVert   11.4 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
5. PF  Dean Wade   6.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Lamar Stevens   7.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 ATL -3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 ORL +0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 ORL +2.0 214.0 107-99
Wed, Nov 23 CHA +4.5 214.0 107-101
Tue, Nov 22 BKN +8.0 217.5 115-106

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 TOR +5.0 218.5 100-88
Sun, Nov 27 DET -7.0 218.0 102-94
Fri, Nov 25 MIL +4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 POR -7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 ATL -3.5 228.0 114-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home off a loss