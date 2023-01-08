BETTING NBA
10:32 AM, January 8, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/08

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -5.5   -110   O 229.5   -110   -240  
 Current -5.5   -110   230   -110   -210  
Detroit Pistons  Open +5.5   -110   U 229.5   -110   +198  
 Current +5.5   -110   230   -110   +176  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. SG  James Harden   22.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
2. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   10.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.6 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. C  Jalen Duren   7.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 CHI -5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 IND -5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 NO -5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 OKC -2.5 225.5 115-96
Fri, Dec 30 NO +0.5 229.0 127-116

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 SA +1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 GS +6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 POR +9.5 232.0 135-106
Sat, Dec 31 MIN +7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 CHI +7.5 231.0 132-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 19 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home since the start of 2020/2021