11:56 AM, December 5, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -7.5   -106   O 221   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -106   222   -110   -310  
Houston Rockets  Open +7.5   -114   U 221   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -114   222   -110   +250  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   31.4 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. SF  Tobias Harris   16.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PG  Shake Milton   11.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PF  Paul Reed   3.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   15.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 MEM +5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 CLE +3.5 209.0 113-85
Mon, Nov 28 ATL -3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 ORL +0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 ORL +2.0 214.0 107-99

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 GS +11.0 235.5 120-101
Fri, Dec 02 PHO +11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 DEN +11.0 230.0 120-100
Mon, Nov 28 DEN +11.0 228.0 129-113
Sat, Nov 26 OKC +2.0 231.5 118-105

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road off two or more days rest over their last 5 games