12:03 PM, January 17, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/17

Date: 01/17/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -1   -108   O 225   -110   -112  
 Current -1   -112   225   -110   -118  
LA Clippers  Open +1   -112   U 225   -110   -104  
 Current +1   -108   225   -110   +100  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   19.0 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   15.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 LAL -5.5 235.0 113-112
Sat, Jan 14 UTA -6.0 232.0 118-117
Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 DET -14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 DET -5.5 229.5 123-111

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 HOU -10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 DEN -4.5 222.0 115-103
Tue, Jan 10 DAL -0.5 223.5 113-101
Sun, Jan 08 ATL -2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 MIN +5.5 223.5 128-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-1 (.875) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers off a win over their last 8 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers over their last 14 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers over their last 15 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021