01:40 PM, January 15, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4   -112   O 234.5   -110   -184  
 Current -3.5   -112   234.5   -110   -164  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4   -108   U 234.5   -110   +154  
 Current +3.5   -108   234.5   -110   +138  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.4 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   10.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   13.0 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Max Christie   3.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 UTA -6.0 232.0 118-117
Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 DET -14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 DET -5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 CHI -5.0 233.0 126-112

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 DAL +2.5 236.5 119-115
Mon, Jan 09 DEN +13.0 236.5 122-109
Sat, Jan 07 SAC +7.5 243.0 136-134
Fri, Jan 06 ATL +2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 MIA +8.5 224.5 112-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021