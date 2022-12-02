BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, December 2, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +5   -110   O 218.5   -112   +180  
 Current +5.5   -108   219   -110   +190  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -5   -110   U 218.5   -110   -215  
 Current -5.5   -112   219   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   31.1 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Shake Milton   11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Georges Niang   9.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Tucker   3.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   18.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.8 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   8.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 CLE +3.5 209.0 113-85
Mon, Nov 28 ATL -3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 ORL +0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 ORL +2.0 214.0 107-99
Wed, Nov 23 CHA +4.5 214.0 107-101

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 MIN -3.0 232.0 109-101
Sun, Nov 27 NY -2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 NO -2.5 227.0 132-111
Tue, Nov 22 SAC -3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 BKN +7.5 224.5 127-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021