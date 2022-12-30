BETTING NBA
11:42 AM, December 30, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +2   -112   O 226.5   -110   +108  
 Current +1   -110   227.5   -108   -102  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -2   -108   U 226.5   -110   -126  
 Current -1   -110   227.5   -112   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.7 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Tyrese Maxey   22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PG  Shake Milton   10.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   19.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.8 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SF  Naji Marshall   8.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 WAS -4.5 225.0 116-111
Sun, Dec 25 NY -2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93
Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 MIN -6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 IND -2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 OKC +2.5 233.0 128-125
Thu, Dec 22 SA -8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 MIL -0.5 227.5 128-119

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021