12:46 PM, December 31, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   -200  
 Current -4.5   -110   231.5   -110   -200  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   +168  
 Current +4.5   -110   231.5   -110   +168  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.8 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Tyrese Maxey   22.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.2 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  Jaylin Williams   2.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Darius Bazley   5.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 NO +0.5 229.0 127-116
Tue, Dec 27 WAS -4.5 225.0 116-111
Sun, Dec 25 NY -2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 CHA +2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 SA -7.0 236.5 130-114
Fri, Dec 23 NO -2.5 233.0 128-125
Wed, Dec 21 POR +3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 POR +4.5 231.5 123-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder since the start of 2020/2021