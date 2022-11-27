BETTING NBA
12:52 PM, November 27, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +3   -110   O 214.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -110   214.5   -110   +116  
Orlando Magic  Open -3   -110   U 214.5   -110   -138  
 Current -2.5   -110   214.5   -110   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. PG  Shake Milton   9.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. PF  Paul Reed   2.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   10.1 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   23.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.6 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. C  Bol Bol   13.3 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Jalen Suggs   12.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. SF  Franz Wagner   19.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SG  Gary Harris   10.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 ORL +2.0 214.0 107-99
Wed, Nov 23 CHA +4.5 214.0 107-101
Tue, Nov 22 BKN +8.0 217.5 115-106
Sat, Nov 19 MIN +3.5 218.0 112-109
Fri, Nov 18 MIL +1.0 211.5 110-102

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 PHI -2.0 214.0 107-99
Mon, Nov 21 IND +7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 IND +7.5 226.0 114-113
Fri, Nov 18 CHI +8.0 221.5 108-107
Wed, Nov 16 MIN +7.5 223.0 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic in 2022/2023
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021