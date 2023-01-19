BETTING NBA
01:41 PM, January 19, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/19

Date: 01/19/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -2   -110   O 233   -110   -130  
 Current -2   -112   233   -110   -132  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +2   -110   U 233   -110   +110  
 Current +2   -108   233   -110   +112  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   29.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   21.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 LAC +1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 LAL -5.5 235.0 113-112
Sat, Jan 14 UTA -6.0 232.0 118-117
Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 DET -14.5 225.0 147-116

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 DEN +5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 DAL -9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 DAL -4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 CLE +1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 ORL -9.0 228.0 109-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest