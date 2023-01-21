BETTING NBA
10:35 AM, January 21, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -3.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   -156  
 Current -3.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -158  
Sacramento Kings  Open +3.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   +132  
 Current +3.5   -110   N/A   N/A   +134  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.8 Points, 12.6 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 POR -1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 LAC +1.5 224.0 120-110
Sun, Jan 15 LAL -5.5 235.0 113-112
Sat, Jan 14 UTA -6.0 232.0 118-117
Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 OKC -5.5 244.5 118-113
Wed, Jan 18 LAL +2.5 244.0 116-111
Sun, Jan 15 SA -6.5 246.5 132-119
Fri, Jan 13 HOU -9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 HOU -9.0 236.0 135-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021