01:09 PM, February 3, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -10   -110   O 235   -110   -500  
 Current -10   -112   234   -110   -480  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +10   -110   U 235   -110   +385  
 Current +10   -108   234   -110   +370  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 11.0 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SF  Josh Richardson   11.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SF  Keita Bates-Diop   7.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   9.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  Malaki Branham   7.5 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 ORL -10.5 231.0 105-94
Mon, Jan 30 ORL -10.0 230.5 119-109
Sat, Jan 28 DEN -3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 BKN -7.5 224.5 137-133
Sat, Jan 21 SAC +5.0 233.5 129-127

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 SAC +7.5 244.0 119-109
Mon, Jan 30 WAS +5.0 240.0 127-106
Sat, Jan 28 PHO +5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 LAC +13.0 234.5 138-100
Wed, Jan 25 LAL +7.5 244.0 113-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 0-5 (.000) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 9-14 (.391) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 9-14 (.391) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The San Antonio Spurs have not covered in their last 6 games off two days rest
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 0-6 (.000) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 2-8 (.200) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 9-20 (.310) against the spread off a loss over their last 29 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-0 (.750) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023