Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Model Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors series is shifting to Toronto, with the 76ers currently boasting a 2-0 series lead after two big wins at home. Philadelphia once again took it to the Raptors in Game 2 and posted a 112-97 victory, where they were led by a game-high 31 points from Joel Embiid. The Raptors have had no answer for the 76ers’ star big man and it’s hard to say if they’ll be able to come up with one, even with the series shifting to Toronto. Toronto boasted identical home and road splits this year with records of 24-17, while the 76ers were actually a better road team. where they finished the regular season with a record of 27-14. Health could play a factor in this contest once again, with Scottie Barnes listed as doubtful for the Raptors, while Matisse Thybulle will miss the next two games for the 76ers, as he is not eligible to play in Toronto due to his vaccination status.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) | Toronto Raptors (0-2) Date: 04/20/2022 | Time: 08:00 PM Location: Toronto, Ontario | Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline Open: 76ers -124/ Raptors +106 | Current: 76ers -120/ Raptors + 102 Spread Open: 76ers -2/ Raptors +2 | Current: 76ers -1.5/ Raptors +1.5 Game Total Open: 214.5 | Current: 217 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers + 1500 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors + 12000

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Analysis

The 76ers have taken it to the Raptors in the first two games of this series and Toronto will need to have a much better effort on their home court in order to cut this series deficit in half. The betting model provided below indicates how close this game should ultimately be, with the 76ers slightly favored to win this contest.

With that being said, during the first two matchups of this series, Game 1 saw the teams combine for 242 points, while a quiet second half in Game 2 resulted in just 209 points. The SportsGrid model suggests that the over 217 is a five-star play tonight, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment after what we’ve seen from both of these teams in this series, especially with the 76ers missing one of their key defensive players in Thybulle.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks