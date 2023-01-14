BETTING NBA
01:24 PM, January 14, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4.5   -110   O 235   -110   -188  
 Current -4.5   -110   235.5   -110   -180  
Utah Jazz  Open +4.5   -110   U 235   -110   +158  
 Current +4.5   -110   235.5   -110   +152  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.8 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 11.2 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   16.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PG  Shake Milton   10.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. SG  Malik Beasley   13.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   14.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 OKC -9.5 234.0 133-114
Tue, Jan 10 DET -14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 DET -5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 CHI -5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 IND -5.0 233.0 129-126

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 ORL -5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 CLE +2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 MEM +5.5 234.5 123-118
Sat, Jan 07 CHI -2.5 239.5 126-118
Thu, Jan 05 HOU -7.0 231.5 131-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021