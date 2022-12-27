BETTING NBA
11:25 AM, December 27, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/27

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4.5   -108   O 221.5   -110   -200  
 Current -4.5   -110   223   -110   -190  
Washington Wizards  Open +4.5   -112   U 221.5   -110   +168  
 Current +4.5   -112   223   -110   +160  

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 11.1 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.8 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   6.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Will Barton   8.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 NY -2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 LAC -3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 DET -11.5 222.0 113-93
Mon, Dec 19 TOR -6.5 219.5 104-101
Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 SAC +8.5 238.5 125-111
Thu, Dec 22 UTA +7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 PHO +7.5 223.5 113-110
Sun, Dec 18 LAL +3.0 236.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 17 LAC +5.5 219.5 102-93

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021