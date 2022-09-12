Last season saw the Phoenix Suns storm to a franchise-best 64 wins and the Western Conference’s number one seed, only to be upset by the Dallas Mavericks in round two of the playoffs in humiliating fashion, falling 123-90 in the deciding seventh game. Looking towards 2022, the Suns will not lack motivation as they aim to put last year’s bitter end behind them and again vie for an NBA title.

Phoenix Suns Coach: Who is the Suns’ Head Coach?

Monty Williams.

Hired by the organization in 2019, Williams is the reigning NBA Coach of the Year. Across three seasons in the desert, the 50-year-old has guided the Suns to a 149-78 regular-season record and two postseason appearances, including a berth in the 2020-21 NBA Finals.

Williams was recently awarded a long-term extension with the team, one that will see him remain in Phoenix for the foreseeable future.

Before his arrival, Williams served as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15. He also enjoyed a lengthy playing career, spending nine seasons in the NBA (1994-2003).