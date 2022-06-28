Phoenix Suns Tender Qualifying Offer to Deandre Ayton
Paul Connor
According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, the Phoenix Suns have officially tendered a $16.4 million qualifying offer to center Deandre Ayton, one that will see the 23-year-old become a restricted free agent on July 1.
The Phoenix Suns have officially tendered a $16.4M qualifying offer to make Deandre Ayton a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac.
As an RFA, Phoenix can match any offer that comes Ayton’s way if it chooses to do so. The former first overall pick is said to want a max contract. However, previous reports stated the Suns do not see Ayton as a max player, which appears to be a sentiment shared around the league. If a team offered Ayton a deal close to the max, it would present a tricky decision for Phoenix general manager James Jones.
Ayton has been a steady presence in the middle for the Suns, averaging a double-double in each of his first four seasons. Where he winds up is one of the many intriguing storylines as we inch closer to the start of the league’s free agency period.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns holding the fifth-best NBA Finals odds at +1000.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.