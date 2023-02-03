BETTING NBA
11:49 AM, February 3, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +9.5   -110   O 226   -110   +360  
 Current +9.5   -110   221.5   -110   +350  
Boston Celtics  Open -9.5   -110   U 226   -110   -460  
 Current -9.5   -110   221.5   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   14.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.8 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   13.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. C  Robert Williams III   8.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   10.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 ATL -1.0 232.0 132-100
Mon, Jan 30 TOR -2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 SA -5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 DAL -1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 CHA -7.5 223.0 128-97

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 BKN -9.0 224.0 139-96
Sat, Jan 28 LAL -7.5 234.5 125-121
Thu, Jan 26 NY -8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 MIA +2.0 214.5 98-95
Mon, Jan 23 ORL -7.5 229.0 113-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-6 (.143) against the spread off two days rest over their last 7 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 9-17 (.346) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 26 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 9-6 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games