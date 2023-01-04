BETTING NBA
01:03 PM, January 4, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +5   -110   O 219.5   -110   +176  
 Current +5   -108   220.5   -110   +176  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -5   -110   U 219.5   -110   -210  
 Current -5   -112   220.5   -110   -210  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   12.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Cameron Payne   12.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
6. C  Jock Landale   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Caris LeVert   12.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Cedi Osman   9.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 NY +2.5 219.5 102-83
Fri, Dec 30 TOR +2.0 221.5 113-104
Wed, Dec 28 WAS -2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 MEM +8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 DEN +4.0 230.0 128-125

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 CHI -4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CHI +0.5 224.0 103-102
Thu, Dec 29 IND -4.0 225.0 135-126
Mon, Dec 26 BKN -2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 TOR -4.5 214.0 118-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home over their last 6 games