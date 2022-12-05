BETTING NBA
12:02 PM, December 5, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/05

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2.5   -110   O 221.5   -110   +118  
 Current +3   -110   222   -108   +128  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -2.5   -110   U 221.5   -110   -138  
 Current -3   -110   222   -112   -152  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   29.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.0 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Cameron Payne   13.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SG  Damion Lee   8.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  Dario Saric   4.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   12.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Christian Wood   16.8 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   5.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 SA -10.0 230.5 133-95
Fri, Dec 02 HOU -11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 CHI -5.5 226.5 132-113
Mon, Nov 28 SAC -1.0 234.5 122-117
Sat, Nov 26 UTA -6.5 232.0 113-112

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 NY -1.0 223.0 121-100
Thu, Dec 01 DET -8.0 221.5 131-125
Tue, Nov 29 GS -1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIL +6.5 216.0 124-115
Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 15-4 (.789) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 15-5 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off a win over their last 20 games