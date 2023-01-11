BETTING NBA
12:17 PM, January 11, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/11

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +12   -110   O N/A   N/A   +560  
 Current +11.5   -110   N/A   N/A   +480  
Denver Nuggets  Open -12   -110   U N/A   N/A   -800  
 Current -11.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -650  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. SG  Landry Shamet   9.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PG  Duane Washington Jr.   8.4 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Dario Saric   4.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.0 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 9.7 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   13.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 GS +12.5 230.5 125-113
Sun, Jan 08 CLE +6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 MIA -0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 CLE +5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 NY +2.5 219.5 102-83

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 LAL -13.0 236.5 122-109
Fri, Jan 06 CLE -5.0 221.5 121-108
Thu, Jan 05 LAC -4.5 229.5 122-91
Mon, Jan 02 MIN -4.0 231.0 124-111
Sun, Jan 01 BOS +3.5 234.0 123-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 7-3 (.700) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road