11:45 AM, February 4, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -4.5   -110   O 226   -110   -190  
 Current -4.5   -114   227   -110   -190  
Detroit Pistons  Open +4.5   -110   U 226   -110   +160  
 Current +4.5   -108   227   -110   +160  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   14.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.7 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   17.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   13.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Dario Saric   6.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. C  Jalen Duren   8.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. SG  Alec Burks   13.6 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.2 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 BOS +10.0 220.0 106-94
Wed, Feb 01 ATL -1.0 232.0 132-100
Mon, Jan 30 TOR -2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 SA -5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 DAL -1.5 221.0 99-95

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 CHA +1.0 240.0 118-112
Mon, Jan 30 DAL +10.5 232.0 111-105
Sat, Jan 28 HOU -6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 BKN +8.5 235.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home over their last 7 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns over their last 15 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2019/2020
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 9-16 (.346) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 7-15 (.304) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 1-5 (.167) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-11 (.267) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 15 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 7-14 (.333) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 21 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-15 (.273) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 22 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023