BETTING NBA
12:54 PM, January 10, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/10

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +9   -110   O 229   -110   +330  
 Current +12   -110   229   -110   +560  
Golden State Warriors  Open -9   -110   U 229   -110   -420  
 Current -12   -110   229   -110   -800  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SG  Landry Shamet   9.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Duane Washington Jr.   7.8 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   30.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   20.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PG  Jordan Poole   20.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PF  Draymond Green   7.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 CLE +6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 MIA -0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 CLE +5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 NY +2.5 219.5 102-83
Fri, Dec 30 TOR +2.0 221.5 113-104

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 ORL -6.5 231.0 115-101
Wed, Jan 04 DET -6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 ATL -1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 POR +1.5 233.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 28 UTA +4.0 232.0 112-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home since the start of 2020/2021