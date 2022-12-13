BETTING NBA
11:44 AM, December 13, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

Date: 12/13/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -6   -110   O 226   -110   -245  
 Current -6   -108   225.5   -110   -220  
Houston Rockets  Open +6   -110   U 226   -110   +200  
 Current +6   -112   225.5   -110   +184  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   9.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Cameron Payne   12.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
5. PF  Dario Saric   3.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   8.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 NO +4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 NO -1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 BOS -2.0 231.5 125-98
Mon, Dec 05 DAL +3.0 223.5 130-111
Sun, Dec 04 SA -10.0 230.5 133-95

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 MIL +10.0 227.0 97-92
Thu, Dec 08 SA -1.0 230.0 118-109
Mon, Dec 05 PHI +8.5 222.0 132-123
Sat, Dec 03 GS +11.0 235.5 120-101
Fri, Dec 02 PHO +11.5 229.0 122-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022