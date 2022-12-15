BETTING NBA
12:07 PM, December 15, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/15

Date: 12/15/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2   -110   O 219.5   -110   +108  
 Current +2.5   -110   218.5   -110   +120  
LA Clippers  Open -2   -110   U 219.5   -110   -126  
 Current -2.5   -110   218.5   -110   -142  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   10.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   12.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Nicolas Batum   5.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 HOU -6.5 224.0 111-97
Sun, Dec 11 NO +4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 NO -1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 BOS -2.0 231.5 125-98
Mon, Dec 05 DAL +3.0 223.5 130-111

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 MIN -7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 BOS +4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 WAS -5.0 218.5 114-107
Thu, Dec 08 MIA +6.5 212.0 115-110
Wed, Dec 07 ORL -6.5 216.5 116-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers off a loss