BETTING NBA
01:07 PM, January 16, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/16

Date: 01/16/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +12.5   -110   O 225.5   -110   +610  
 Current +10   -110   226.5   -110   +370  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -12.5   -110   U 225.5   -110   -900  
 Current -10   -110   226.5   -110   -480  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.3 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Landry Shamet   9.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PG  Duane Washington Jr.   8.3 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.3 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 MIN +6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DEN +14.5 227.0 126-97
Tue, Jan 10 GS +12.5 230.5 125-113
Sun, Jan 08 CLE +6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 MIA -0.5 210.0 104-96

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 IND -8.0 241.0 130-112
Wed, Jan 11 SA -13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 SA -11.0 234.0 121-113
Sun, Jan 08 UTA -5.5 234.5 123-118
Thu, Jan 05 ORL -6.5 230.0 123-115