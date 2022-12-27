BETTING NBA
11:47 AM, December 27, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +7   -110   O 226.5   -110   +240  
 Current +8.5   -114   226.5   -110   +265  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -7   -110   U 226.5   -110   -295  
 Current -8.5   -106   226.5   -110   -330  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   12.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   17.8 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Landry Shamet   9.4 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   26.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   23.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.8 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 DEN +4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110
Mon, Dec 19 LAL -11.0 224.5 130-104
Sat, Dec 17 NO -3.0 227.5 118-114

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 GS -7.5 233.5 123-109
Fri, Dec 23 PHO -2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 DEN -1.0 235.5 105-91
Sat, Dec 17 OKC -11.0 229.5 115-109
Thu, Dec 15 MIL -2.5 227.0 142-101