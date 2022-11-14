BETTING NBA
04:40 PM, November 14, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

joecervenka joecervenka

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Ftx Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +1.5   -110   O 215   -110   +102  
 Current +2   -112   215   -110   +106  
Miami Heat  Open -1.5   -110   U 215   -110   -120  
 Current -2   -110   215   -110   -124  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   26.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   14.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   5.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   12.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. C  Bam Adebayo   18.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   19.6 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. SG  Max Strus   15.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   8.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 PHI -1.0 216.0 100-88
Sat, Nov 05 POR -11.0 215.5 102-82
Fri, Nov 04 POR -12.0 218.0 108-106

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 CHA -11.0 212.5 117-112
Mon, Nov 07 POR -5.5 216.5 110-107
Fri, Nov 04 IND -3.0 225.5 101-99
Wed, Nov 02 SAC -4.5 220.5 110-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Miami Heat on the road off two or more days rest