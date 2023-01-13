BETTING NBA
12:37 PM, January 13, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/13

Date: 01/13/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +118  
 Current +4   -110   224.5   -110   +144  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -2.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -138  
 Current -4   -110   224.5   -110   -172  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Duane Washington Jr.   8.3 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Dario Saric   4.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.1 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 DEN +14.5 227.0 126-97
Tue, Jan 10 GS +12.5 230.5 125-113
Sun, Jan 08 CLE +6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 MIA -0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 CLE +5.0 216.0 90-88

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 DET -6.0 233.0 135-118
Sun, Jan 08 HOU -3.5 233.0 104-96
Fri, Jan 06 LAC -5.5 223.5 128-115
Wed, Jan 04 POR +1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DEN +4.0 231.0 124-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Phoenix Suns are 16-8 (.667) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves over their last 24 games