BETTING NBA News
04:44 PM, April 24, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Model Picks

joecervenka

Overview

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/24

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

PHX (2-1) NOP (1-2)
Date: 04/24/2022
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Phoenix Suns (-144) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+122)
Moneyline (Current): Phoenix Suns (-126) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+108)
Spread (Open): Phoenix Suns (-3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)
Spread (Current): Phoenix Suns (-2) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)
Game Total (Open): 217.5
Game Total (Current): 215.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns (440)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans (10000)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Phoenix Suns (56.74%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (43.26%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX 1 Star – Fair Moneyline: PHX -137
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: NA – Expected Margin: PHX +2.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars – Projected Total: 224.7
All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.