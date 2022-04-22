The best of seven series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns is shifting to the south for Game 3 tonight with the series tied at one. Led by 37 points from Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans picked up a big 125-114 Game 2 victory, while CJ McCollum added 23 points. Even with the Pelicans stealing a game on the road, the big news from Game 2 was about the injury sustained by Devin Booker, who could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. Without Booker in the lineup, the Suns are still a formidable opponent, but things certainly have gotten more interesting in this series, to say the least.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

Phoenix Suns (1-1) | New Orleans Pelicans (1-1) Date: 04/22/2022 | Time: 09:30 PM Location: New Orleans, Louisiana | Venue: Smoothie King Center

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline Open: Suns -110/ Pelicans -110 | Current: Suns -124/ Pelicans +106 Spread Open: Suns +1/ Pelicans -1 | Current: Suns -2/ Pelicans +2 Game Total Open: 221.5 | Current: 216

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns +550 Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans +10000 Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Analysis With the loss of Devin Booker for the Suns, this series has gone from almost a lock, in favor of Phoenix, to providing plenty of question marks about which direction this will go. The Suns have already seen their championship odds drop to +550 (behind Golden State and Boston) with the Booker injury, and with the way Ingram is playing in this series, it’s hard to say Phoenix will still have an easy time advancing. The Suns posted a record of 8-6 this season without Booker in the lineup and will likely have to turn to Landry Shamet to play a bigger role in his absence. Others like Deandre Ayton will have to step up as well. Of course, Shamet is a downgrade, but the Suns are still projected to win this game according to the SportsGrid model, with a 57.54% win probability. With that being said, the model still doesn’t share a ton of confidence in them in this spot, compared to what it was showing with Booker in the lineup. Where the model is giving you an advantage is in the total. So far in this series, we’ve seen 209 and 239 points scored in the two games played. The total for tonight is set at 216, and the model suggests that the over is a five-star play, and it’s hard to disagree with that, even without Booker.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Phoenix Suns (57.54%) vs New Orleans Pelicans (42.46%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX 1.5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: PHX 0.5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars

