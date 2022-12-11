BETTING NBA
10:55 AM, December 11, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/11

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2   -110   O 225.5   -110   +110  
 Current +3   -110   226   -108   +126  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -2   -110   U 225.5   -110   -130  
 Current -3   -110   226   -112   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   10.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   17.0 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Cameron Payne   12.7 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   8.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   24.5 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.4 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. PG  CJ McCollum   17.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
4. PG  Jose Alvarado   10.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   13.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 NO -1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 BOS -2.0 231.5 125-98
Mon, Dec 05 DAL +3.0 223.5 130-111
Sun, Dec 04 SA -10.0 230.5 133-95
Fri, Dec 02 HOU -11.5 229.0 122-121

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 PHO +1.5 229.5 128-117
Wed, Dec 07 DET -11.0 229.0 104-98
Sun, Dec 04 DEN -2.0 230.5 121-106
Fri, Dec 02 SA -7.0 233.0 117-99
Wed, Nov 30 TOR +2.5 221.5 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 6 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans off a loss
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 5 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a loss