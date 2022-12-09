BETTING NBA
11:34 AM, December 9, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -1.5   -108   O 227   -110   -112  
 Current -1.5   -112   227   -110   -118  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +1.5   -112   U 227   -110   -104  
 Current +1.5   -108   227   -110   +100  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   16.7 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   9.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   13.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   23.9 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   16.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SF  Trey Murphy III   13.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Dyson Daniels   5.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 BOS -2.0 231.5 125-98
Mon, Dec 05 DAL +3.0 223.5 130-111
Sun, Dec 04 SA -10.0 230.5 133-95
Fri, Dec 02 HOU -11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 CHI -5.5 226.5 132-113

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 DET -11.0 229.0 104-98
Sun, Dec 04 DEN -2.0 230.5 121-106
Fri, Dec 02 SA -7.0 233.0 117-99
Wed, Nov 30 TOR +2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 OKC -6.0 232.5 105-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 9-4 (.692) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 5 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a loss