BETTING NBA
12:13 PM, January 2, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -108   O 225   -110   -106  
 Current +1   -112   224   -110   -104  
New York Knicks  Open -1   -112   U 225   -110   -110  
 Current -1   -108   224   -110   -112  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.7 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  Cameron Payne   12.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Landry Shamet   9.4 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Immanuel Quickley   11.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.6 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
6. SF  Cam Reddish   8.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 TOR +2.0 221.5 113-104
Wed, Dec 28 WAS -2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 MEM +8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 DEN +4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 HOU -3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 SA -4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 DAL +5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 PHI +2.0 215.5 119-112
Fri, Dec 23 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks over their last 9 games