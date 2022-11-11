BETTING NBA
10:57 AM, November 11, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -7   -112   O 214   -110   +240  
 Current -7   -110   216   -110   -310  
Orlando Magic  Open +7   -108   U 214   -110   -295  
 Current +7   -108   214   -110   +250  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Chris Paul   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   14.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   5.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   11.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   23.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.7 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   18.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. PG  Jalen Suggs   12.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
5. C  Bol Bol   11.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. C  Mo Bamba   5.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 PHI -1.0 216.0 100-88
Sat, Nov 05 POR -11.0 215.5 102-82
Fri, Nov 04 POR -12.0 218.0 108-106
Tue, Nov 01 MIN -4.0 227.5 116-107

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 DAL +8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 HOU -5.0 224.5 134-127
Sat, Nov 05 SAC +4.5 228.5 126-123
Thu, Nov 03 GS +9.5 226.0 130-129
Tue, Nov 01 OKC +3.0 216.5 116-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Phoenix Suns off two or more days rest
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Phoenix Suns at home