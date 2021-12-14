Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/14

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information

PHX (21-5) POR (11-16) Date: 12/14/2021 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Phoenix Suns (-145) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (123) Moneyline (Current): Phoenix Suns ( -118 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 100 ) Spread (Open): Phoenix Suns (-2.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2.5) Spread (Current): Phoenix Suns ( -1.5 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 1.5 ) Game Total (Open): 218 Game Total (Current): 219

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns ( 900 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Portland Trail Blazers ( 10000 )

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Phoenix Suns (65.28%) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (34.72%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: PHX – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: PHX – 3 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 4 Stars

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game News and Notes The Sportsgrid NBA Model sees a lot of value with the Suns on the moneyline and the over. However, it’s not as keen on the spread. Looking at the model, it gives Phoenix a 65.28 percent chance to win, a fair moneyline of -188, and a 4.6 expected margin of victory. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Suns are a -118 on the moneyline and a -1.5 on the spread. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers come into this matchup, losers of five straight. In comparison, the Suns have only lost two of their previous 22 games, but those two losses have come in their past four. Portland is fighting it out in the middle of the Western Conference, sitting in tenth, while Phoenix rests comfortably in second. Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. However, he’ll miss his sixth straight game due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Cameron Johnson has scored in double-digits in all six of those games. Johnson led Phoenix in scoring in their previous game, putting up 17 against the Clippers. Meanwhile, Portland’s Damian Lillard returned Sunday from an abdomen injury. Lillard leads Rip City in scoring, with 21.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, the Trail Blazers will be without CJ McCollum, who will miss his fourth straight game with a lung injury.

The point total for Tuesday’s game is set at 219. This season, Portland has not faired well at keeping the ball out of their basket. The Trail Blazers are 25th in NBA in opponents’ scoring, allowing 111.2 points per game. At the same time, the Suns are eighth, allowing only 104.7. Both teams are pretty good on offense. Phoenix is eighth, scoring 110.8, while the Blazers are 13th with 108.3 points per game. Their combined average of 219.1 is cutting it pretty close to the over/under of 219, but Portland’s shoddy defense could allow for the Suns to offensively open this game up. The model sees a projected total of 225.2.

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model sees value with Phoenix, giving the moneyline five-stars and four-stars on the over. The model also recommends the Suns on the spread, but with a more cautious three-star rating.

