05:02 PM, November 28, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -110   O 231   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   231   -110   -102  
Sacramento Kings  Open -1   -110   U 231   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -110   231   -110   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   16.2 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Cameron Payne   13.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   7.7 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. C  Domantas Sabonis   16.9 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   10.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 UTA -6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 DET -12.0 225.0 108-102
Tue, Nov 22 LAL -10.0 226.5 115-105
Sun, Nov 20 NY -6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 UTA +1.0 228.5 134-133

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 BOS +8.0 238.0 122-104
Wed, Nov 23 ATL +4.5 240.5 115-106
Tue, Nov 22 MEM +3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 DET -10.5 234.0 137-129
Thu, Nov 17 SA -7.0 237.5 130-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings have covered in their last 8 games vs. the Phoenix Suns off a loss
  • The Sacramento Kings are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Sacramento Kings are 11-1 (.917) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns off a loss over their last 12 games
  • The Sacramento Kings have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Phoenix Suns at home off a loss
  • The Sacramento Kings are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns at home off a loss over their last 5 games