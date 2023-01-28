BETTING NBA
02:22 PM, January 28, 2023

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -6   -110   O 232   -108   -245  
 Current -5.5   -110   232.5   -112   -210  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +6   -110   U 232   -112   +200  
 Current +5.5   -110   232.5   -108   +176  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   14.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   9.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 DAL -1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 CHA -7.5 223.0 128-97
Sun, Jan 22 MEM +8.5 232.0 112-110
Sat, Jan 21 IND -3.0 229.0 112-107
Thu, Jan 19 BKN +4.0 221.5 117-112

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 LAC +13.0 234.5 138-100
Wed, Jan 25 LAL +7.5 244.0 113-104
Mon, Jan 23 POR +8.5 240.5 147-127
Fri, Jan 20 LAC +7.5 231.0 131-126
Tue, Jan 17 BKN +2.0 228.5 106-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs on the road since the start of 2020/2021